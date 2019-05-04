Sh800 million containers clinics vandalised

• Some containers do not have medical equipment while the consumables medicines had expired.
Some medical equipment in the Sh800 million mobile clinics at the NYS Miritini Centre may have been vandalised, MPs claim.
Some containers do not have medical equipment while the consumables have expired.
On Thursday, Members of the National Assembly Committee on Health asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to release findings of the investigation they carried out on the containers, imported from China.
In a four-hour meeting with Ministry of Health officials at Miritini, the MPs said they were disappointed that the Health Ministry could not produce the delivery invoice from the supplier.
“We need to get all the documentation of this contract, particularly the delivery invoice. We want to find out if indeed what was in the contract is what was delivered here,” said the Health Commitee vice chair Swarup Mishra.
Mishra, who is also the Kesses MP, said they inspected about 60 of the 99 containers.
“Some of them are vandalised, some have empty equipment boxes, major medical equipment could not be found. All consumables have expired,” said Mishra.
Stephen Mule, MP Matungulu, said it is shameful that the supplier was paid Sh800 million but has failed to deliver the containers to the final destinations.
“The entire contract was Sh1 billion. The contractor was paid Sh800 million paid upfront. The contract was supply, deliver and install, but as you can all see these containers have been here for the past three years,” said Mule.
He said the Ministry of Health asked for an additional Sh600 million to buy for consumables and pay personnel who will work at the containers. He said they will not approve that budget.
“We cannot continue funding a bottomless pit,” said Mule.
Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino said they are going to write a thorough report on what they found at Miritini and action should be taken.
“We are going to write a thorough report for action should be taken. We feel that EACC did a shoddy job when they were investigating this. Where is there report?” posed Owino.