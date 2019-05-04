Sh800 million containers clinics vandalised

Some medical equipment in the Sh800 million mobile clinics at the NYS Miritini Centre may have been vandalised, MPs claim.

Some containers do not have medical equipment while the consumables have expired.

On Thursday, Members of the National Assembly Committee on Health asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to release findings of the investigation they carried out on the containers, imported from China.

In a four-hour meeting with Ministry of Health officials at Miritini, the MPs said they were disappointed that the Health Ministry could not produce the delivery invoice from the supplier.

“We need to get all the documentation of this contract, particularly the delivery invoice. We want to find out if indeed what was in the contract is what was delivered here,” said the Health Commitee vice chair Swarup Mishra.

Mishra, who is also the Kesses MP, said they inspected about 60 of the 99 containers.