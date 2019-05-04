FAKE MONEY AGAIN

Seven arrested in Kilimani with fake dollars

In Summary

•The seven are in police custody awaiting charges.

•They were tracked down by the DCI in Kilimani where they hid the money.

Fake money recovered In Kilimani
Fake money recovered In Kilimani
Image: Courtesy

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday arrested seven suspects with millions of fake US dollars.

Stephen Mark, Noah Amollo, Ian Otieno, Jotham Mugo, Joseph Majanga, Peter Otieno and Kevin Otieno were arrested after a sting operation following intelligence reports.

“We arrested seven suspects and recovered millions of fake US Dollars after a sting operation in Kilimani area,” said the DCI.

The arrest comes days after a similar operation led to the arrest of six suspects with fake gold in the same area.

Two weeks ago, 14 suspects were arrested in a police operation over fake gold and counterfeit currency rackets in Nairobi.

Eight of the suspects were arrested in Langata and millions of fake US Dollars and 100kg of fake gold found in a house at the junction of Mukoma and Kiboko roads.

Among those arrested included four foreigners- a Congolese, two Tanzanians, one Nigerian and four Kenyans.

The seven will be  arraigned in court on Monday.

Four foreigners, Kenyans arrested with fake US Dollars and gold

Among them are one Congolese, two Tanzanians and one Nigerian
News
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
04 May 2019 - 12:59

Most Popular

  1. Diet rich in coffee protects against breast cancer -study
    1h ago News

  2. Two arrested over murder of woman, 20, in Buruburu
    1h ago News

  3. Seven arrested in Kilimani with fake dollars
    2h ago News

  4. Gumbo, Malombe among poll losers given state jobs
    2h ago News

  5. UK Foreign secretary welcomes Sh8.5bn funding for Kenya
    2h ago News

Latest Videos