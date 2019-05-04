Seven arrested in Kilimani with fake dollars

•The seven are in police custody awaiting charges.
•They were tracked down by the DCI in Kilimani where they hid the money.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday arrested seven suspects with millions of fake US dollars.
Stephen Mark, Noah Amollo, Ian Otieno, Jotham Mugo, Joseph Majanga, Peter Otieno and Kevin Otieno were arrested after a sting operation following intelligence reports.
“We arrested seven suspects and recovered millions of fake US Dollars after a sting operation in Kilimani area,” said the DCI.
An intelligence driven operation by #DCI Detectives in #Kilimani has led to the recovery of millions of Fake US Dollars and arrest of SEVEN suspects; Stephen Mark, Noah Amollo, Ian Otieno, Jotham Mugo, Joseph Majanga, Peter Otieno & Kevin Otieno. Suspects to be charged on Monday. pic.twitter.com/emPELEyMt2— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 3, 2019
The arrest comes days after a similar operation led to the arrest of six suspects with fake gold in the same area.
Two weeks ago, 14 suspects were arrested in a police operation over fake gold and counterfeit currency rackets in Nairobi.
Eight of the suspects were arrested in Langata and millions of fake US Dollars and 100kg of fake gold found in a house at the junction of Mukoma and Kiboko roads.
Among those arrested included four foreigners- a Congolese, two Tanzanians, one Nigerian and four Kenyans.
The seven will be arraigned in court on Monday.