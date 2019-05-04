Seven arrested in Kilimani with fake dollars

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday arrested seven suspects with millions of fake US dollars.

Stephen Mark, Noah Amollo, Ian Otieno, Jotham Mugo, Joseph Majanga, Peter Otieno and Kevin Otieno were arrested after a sting operation following intelligence reports.

“We arrested seven suspects and recovered millions of fake US Dollars after a sting operation in Kilimani area,” said the DCI.