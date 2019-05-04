No hiking fares during Ramadhan, matatu operators told

Matatu owners in Mombasa have warned their employees against hiking fares during the month of Ramadhan.

The month starts on Monday or Tuesday depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Matatu Owners Association also called for more security from authorities saying they will be extending working hours during Ramadhan.

“As usual, most matatus will work for extended hours up to 1am, to transport our brothers who will be doing their taraweh prayers,” said MOA coast coordinator Salim Mbarak.

He spoke to the Star on Friday.

Taraweh prayers are usually conducted after 9pm during Ramadhan only.

Traditionally, there is increased business during Ramadhan.

Matatu operators in Mombasa like taking advantage of such occasions to hike fares but Mbarak said this will not be tolerated this time.

He said matatu which will be reported to have hiked fares will be deregistered from its Sacco, thereby denying it the opportunity to operate.

According to the new laws, no matatu is allowed to operate unless it is registered under a Sacco.

“No matatu in Coast will be allowed to hike fares even by a shilling. The fares will remain as they are no matter the hour of operation,” said Mbarak, who is also a member of the National Governing Council.

He also called on the matatu operators to desist from using foul language on passengers.