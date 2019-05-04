MP slams Tanga Tanga, Kieleweke for 'premature campaigns'

West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi has urged leaders to ensure development takes the first place before they begin electioneering for 2022.

Speaking at Kebirigo Primary School on Thursday where he awarded bursaries to various schools in his constituency, Kemosi said he is not happy with the way a section of leaders has started aligning themselves to various political movements ahead of 2022 elections.

He gave Sh28 million to all the schools in West Mugirango and urged the school administrations to ensure the money is spent well.

“We have seen a good number of leaders aligning themselves to various organisations such as Tanga Tanga and Kieleweke and the likes. That is none of our business, we need development because your political movements are not of help to the Kenyan people,” Kemosi said.

The MP urged his colleagues from Nyamira county and the entire Gusii region not to be part of such movements because "the time to align themselves to political parties and political sections has not yet come".

He told leaders to focus on developing their constituencies before campaigning for 2022.

“We have seen our colleagues already fronting their favourite candidates for the 2022 general elections whose time is far from now. We are going to avoid such early campaigns and focus on development,” the lawmaker said.

He further said the country is in the process of ensuring the implementation of the Big Four agenda.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)