Kisumu journalists plant over 100 trees on World Press Day

Journalists in Kisumu yesterday planted more than 100 tree seedlings to mark the World Press Freedom Day.

The exercise took place at Joyland Special Secondary School in Kisumu.

Kisumu Journalists Network chairman Rushdie Oudia said media should step up the role of oversight and holding the government accountable.

“We have done well in the war against graft unearthing the corruption cases across the country and going deeper through investigative journalism to put those involved in such vices on the spot,” Oudia said.

The media, Oudia said, remains one of the institutions in which the public has confidence in. “It is our responsibility to do even more to ensure we carry out our oversight role,” he said.

He encouraged the media to continue airing and publishing the issues that the minorities face.

The global celebration took place in Addis Ababa, organised by UNESCO in partnership with the African Union.

"It is our chance to reflect on the gains made over the years and the challenges that still affect journalists in Kenya,” Oudia said.

He noted that a number of journalists have faced the wrath of rogue members of the public and prominent people who have interfered with the role of the media through attacks and intimidation.

“As we celebrate this day, we still live with the fact that journalists especially those in the counties still face hostility in their line of duty,” he said.

Oudia noted that there are still harsh conditions in which journalists operate including little pay and threats from county officials and members of the public.

He said: “We have had instances where some covering county assemblies have been barred from accessing premises and their equipment destroyed by MCAs and irate youth.”

He cited case in point Standard Journalist James Omoro of Homa Bay and Ali Abich of Ramogi FM.