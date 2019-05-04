Industry officials deny discharging effluent into Athi River

•Were arrested after Nema's crackdown to weed out firms polluting rivers.
•Charged with risking people's lives by releasing waste into the river.
Three industry officials charged with disposing wastes into Athi River have pleaded not guilty to the offence.
Siraj Sharrif of Ma's Tanners Ltd, Benard Nyamae, supervisor of Nairobi Tanners Ltd and James Kamorho of Far Horizon Hides and Skins denied the charges before Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau on Friday.
The three were among six people arrested on Thursday from firms discharging raw waste into sewers in Nairobi's Industrial Area following an inspection by the National Environment Management Authority.
They were accused of intentionally and consistently disposing the waste effluents into the river without considering its environmental hazards until their arrest on Thursday evening.
They were charged with discharging the wastes into the river, violating the national environmental laws and discharging the wastes into the river thus risking the lives of the people who stayed along the river.
Nema has been inspecting premises to weed out companies polluting rivers.
On Friday, they requested the court to look into their economic status and release them on lenient bond terms.
The prosecution requested the court to set another day when the matter will be mentioned and a hearing date determined.
The prosecution further requested court to serve them with witness statements on the mention date.
Kamau released them on a bond of Sh300,000 and a cash bail of Sh150,000.
The magistrate directed the matter to be mention on May 16.
