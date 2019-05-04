Industry officials deny discharging effluent into Athi River

Three industry officials charged with disposing wastes into Athi River have pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Siraj Sharrif of Ma's Tanners Ltd, Benard Nyamae, supervisor of Nairobi Tanners Ltd and James Kamorho of Far Horizon Hides and Skins denied the charges before Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau on Friday.

The three were among six people arrested on Thursday from firms discharging raw waste into sewers in Nairobi's Industrial Area following an inspection by the National Environment Management Authority.

They were accused of intentionally and consistently disposing the waste effluents into the river without considering its environmental hazards until their arrest on Thursday evening.