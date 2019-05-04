Heavy rainfall to hit Mombasa and seven other counties

Separately, acting director of the Met department Stella Aura said heavy rainfall (more than 30mm) will be experienced in Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Transnzoia and Baringoin the next five days.

Aura said moderate rainfall is expected in South-eastern Kenya counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta.

The five-day forecast said the Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu - will not receive rainfall for the next five days. Temperatures will average 39 degrees Celsius.

Nairobi, Nyandarua and Laikipia will be among the counties that will not receive rainfall from Monday to Wednesday.

Aura called for for contingency plans and strategies to mitigate any negative impacts that may arise from flooding in flood prone areas such Budalang’i and Kano areas and also landslides/mudslides in areas such as Murang’a.

"Human-wildlife and inter-community conflicts over the limited resources are likely to be on the increase in these areas. Contingency plans and strategies should, therefore, be in place to avert such incidences."