BEWARE HEAVY RAINFALL

Heavy rainfall to hit Mombasa and seven other counties

In Summary

•Weatherman predicts heavy rains in Coastal strip region.

• Moderate rainfall is expected in South-eastern Kenya counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta.

Heavy rains are expected at the Coast
Image: FILE

Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale  are among regions likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next five days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

The other areas are Kirinyaga,Meru,Embu and Tharaka Nithi.

“Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24 hours is expected over the Coastal region and Parts of Central Kenya.”

Separately, acting director of the Met department Stella Aura said  heavy rainfall (more than 30mm) will be experienced in Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Transnzoia and  Baringoin the next five days.

Aura said moderate rainfall is expected in South-eastern Kenya counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta.

The five-day forecast said the Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu - will not receive rainfall for the next five days. Temperatures will average 39 degrees Celsius. 

Nairobi, Nyandarua and  Laikipia will be among the counties that will not receive rainfall from Monday to Wednesday.

Aura called for  for contingency plans and strategies to mitigate any negative impacts that may arise from flooding in flood prone areas such Budalang’i and Kano areas and also landslides/mudslides in areas such as Murang’a.

"Human-wildlife and inter-community conflicts over the limited resources are likely to be on the increase in these areas. Contingency plans and strategies should, therefore, be in place to avert such incidences."

 

 

 

 

 

News
4 days ago
by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
04 May 2019 - 16:15

