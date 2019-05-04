Early pregnancies hinder decent jobs for girls - report

Early pregnancies have been identified as a major challenge hindering girls from accessing decent employment opportunities.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, between June 2016 and July 2017, an estimated 378,497 adolescent girls dropped out of school due to pregnancy.

Specifically, 28,932 girls aged 10-14 and 349,465 girls aged 15-19 became pregnant.

The data is contained in a report titled Addressing Gender Based Violence and Economic Exclusion of Girls and Young Women in Kenya.

Nancy Akinyi, 22, a young mother from Kisumu told the Star she would sometimes get half pay or no pay at all for tending to her child while working.

Akinyi recalls she got pregnant and gave birth when she was 13-years-old, a year away from sitting her KCPE.

"After I gave birth it became difficult living at home with my child because I had to depend on others to fend for us and they were not always willing," she said.

"I decided to leave home and go to Kisumu town to look for the father of my child because I thought he would help us."

This was not to be the case as Akinyi soon realised that the almost 30-year-old bodaboda rider was a violent alcoholic.

"He would get violent after drinking and was not always willing to help my daughter and so I decided to go look for a job," she said.

Akinyi was 17 years old when she got married to him and says that she stayed in the marriage for two years.

"It was not that easy because I did not have papers that would enable me get good work."