CORRIDORS OF POWER

• State House failed to effectively communicate on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mission in China.
• Waititu's critics in celebratory mood over self inflicted wound.
Is there disquiet among some top State House officials over the performance of the Presidential Delivery Unit? Sources whispered to Corridors that there were concerns that State House failed to effectively communicate on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mission in China. Lately, it has been Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita who has been speaking for the President and not Kanze Dena as expected. Before his departure to China, media carried stories about Uhuru’s intention to secure Sh368 billion loan for the third phase of the Standard Gauge Railway. Government mandarins endorsed the narrative. But once in China, government officials made a sharp U-turn, insisting the deal was not part of the President’s agenda.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s political opponents are planning a bash. Why? They believe Babayao as the governor is popularly known has himself pressed the self-destruction button. The audit fiasco that played out in the Senate, they say, could be the beginning of Waititu’s political waterloo. One of them, a renowned businessman, was seen laughing uncontrollably with colleagues at a high end pub. The man said they would be meeting this weekend to review what is happening in the county government. Waititu’s administration stunned the Senate when it tabled financial statements showing that he funds State House affairs, South Sudan peace talks, upkeep for retired president’s and free primary education.
A second-time MP from Western is furious with his colleague from the region. The legislator is said to have been infuriated by his colleague’s habit of snubbing his press conferences in Parliament despite invitations. On Thursday, the MP was overheard complaining bitterly about the conduct of his friend. He told two legislators in the members’ lounge that his colleague has thrice failed to join him for press conference, including the latest he and others held two weeks ago to defend Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli against attacks by ‘Tanga Tanga’ team. They promised to reach out to the member.
Is an MP from North Eastern on a mission to discredit some leaders from the region? Well, Corridors of Power is aware that the politician, who was deported from America sometime back through Somalia, where he changed his name, is in a mudslinging mission targeting some MPs from the region. Despite the undisputed development track record of some of the leaders from the region with national responsibilities, the lawmaker has been on the rampage in a bid to settle political scores. The MP is said to have recently opted out of a lucrative trip to America by one of National Assembly’s departmental committee fearing possible arrest over fraud. The politician hosted some political novices from the Northern Kenya county in the capital city recently to devices a scheme to take a heavyweight from the region but the meeting aborted at the last minute.