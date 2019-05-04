Bridge wage gap between genders to tackle GBV — women lobby

Wage discrepancies between men and women has emerged as a major contributor to gender-based violence.

This is mostly in the informal sector in Kenya where women constitute 70 per cent of workers, according to ActionAid —an international non-governmental organisation whose primary aim is to work against poverty and injustice worldwide.

On Thursday, in partnership with representatives of women movements and civil societies, ActionAid launched the Kenya Chapter of the three-year global campaign on Women’s Labour, Decent Work and Gender Responsive Public Services at Bangladesh slums in Jomvu constituency, Mombasa.

The campaign seeks to raise the voice of women and stop harassment and all forms of violence targeted at women workers in the informal sector.

Saumu Mohamed, a representative of the Young Urban Women based at Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums in Nairobi, said women in the slums are sexually harassed and lack social protection at work.

“We are frustrated because strive as we may, we do not get the remuneration we deserve in the informal sector. Men usually get more money for the same job done,” Mohamed said.

She said the work environment does not suit women in most cases and there is little done to address this.

“The government should do more to address these challenges, especially on the wage structures.”

She said the government only steps in when matters have gone overboard and by which time in most cases, it is too late.

Millicent Okiro of Kakamega County Women Smallholder Farmers Network said in Kakamega, women are forced to work harder in farms but the proceeds of their hard work are decided by men.

“We also have non-commensurate pay for our work in farms. A woman will work thrice as hard as the men but still get less pay then the men,” Okiro said.

She cited it as a major cause of violence in households as women root for more say on issues of decision-making, especially on the things they have worked hard for.

She said social protection measures should be enhanced and the existing laws enforced to protect women.

The government can intervene in some of the cultural issues that oppress women, she said.

ActionAid Kenya national coordinator in charge of women rights Agness Kola said the minimum wage in Kenya is being taken for granted, especially where women are involved.

“We are not just pushing to have minimum wage actualised in places of work. We want it to be a wage that can sustain a household,” she said, adding that the work environment should be safe for women for there to be increased production.

“Access to gender-responsive public services must also be increased."

She said political leaders, especially women, need to take up these matters to make Kenya a better place for women.

She said political leaders score poorly when it comes advocating for women rights.

“Right now, I give them a three on a scale of 1-10. There is not enough political will from them to prioritise issues relating to women rights,” she said.

However, a campaign has been launched to sensitise the political leaders on the importance of prioritising women issues.

Patriarchy, she said, has been one of the cultural issues that bar women from achieving their goals.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)