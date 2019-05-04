Anxiety in Raila camp over lost SGR deal

Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s camp is increasingly uneasy over the failed extension of the standard gauge railway from Naivasha to Kisumu.



The completion of Kenya's largest and most expensive infrastructure project had been billed as Nyanza region's economic game changer.

But the failure to get a Sh368 billion Chinese loan to extend the line has caused disquiet among Raila's supporters.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, the AU's High Representative for Infrastructure went to China specifically to request the loan to complete the line.

But China said no and instead offered a much smaller loan of Sh400 million to upgrade the existing, 120-year-old railway line to Kisumu. It would connect to the SGR in Naivasha.

China was said to be imposing difficult conditions to extend the SGR; it is said to have wanted more proof of viability. SGR lost Sh10 billion in its first year.

Kenya also wanted relaxed loan terms and a grant. It got money for other projects instead.

Interviews with MPs and opinion leaders from Raila's backyard painted a picture of a disillusionment and a feeling they were shortchanged by the Jubilee administration.

"Let the government find money from elsewhere to complete the railway from Naivasha to Kisumu. The lakeside city should not be isolated from the multi-billion project," Kenya Sugarcane Growers Association Secretary General Richard Ogendo told the Star.

The Star has established that the apparent camaraderie by Raila's allies in the aftermath of the SGR deal failure is a facade; beneath they are seething with rage.

The new development has made Nyanza residents sceptical that the handshake dividends hyped by Raila after his truce with Uhuru last year could be a pipe dream.

Luo Nyanza has been grappling with marginalisation since Independence. This alienation was captured in the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Report (TJRC) that the State has failed to implement.