Administrators, police row over court orders execution

A quarrel has risen between national government administrators and police officers in Nairobi over the execution of court orders.

This is after it was reported that subcounty commissioners have been directed by the regional commissioner to ensure no court orders are effected without their approval.

Nairobi regional commissioner Wilson Njenga said there is nothing new about the procedure.

"It is public policy that all court orders must be verified and authenticated by security committees before they are executed," Njenga told the Star on the phone.

Njenga said it is important that court orders are given to security committees to assess their impact on Kenyans before implementation.

"We have had fake orders in the past. This is the scenario we want to avert by ensuring all court orders are not only valid but also do not infringe on the security of the people," the administrator told the Star.

This comes amid claims of growing disquiet within the police over the execution of court orders in the capital city.

Some of the OCSs who spoke to the Star on condition of anonymity said Njenga has ordered all of them to seek his nod before effecting any court orders.

The magnitude of the effect of the orders must be taken into account before the security committee gives the nod to effect any of the court directives, he said.

"I don't command the OCSs as there is a clear chain of command. When the OCSs get the orders, they first commit them to the security committees for assessment," he added.

This means that the security committees have the mandate to reject or allow execution of orders depending on the security analysis.

Some Officers Commanding Stations have been complaining that they risk being cited for contempt of court for failure to execute the orders.

