520kg bhang land three men in remand

Three people were on Friday charged with trafficking 521.5kg bhang in Githurai 44, Nairobi.

Simon Kariuki Wangechi, Hussein Ng’ang’a Abdalla and Gabriel Mwangi are said to have been found trafficking the narcotic drugs valued at Sh1,564, 500 on April 26 jointly with others not in court.

They were arrested on April 24 and arraigned before Milimani senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot where they denied the charges.

The prosecution said they are part of a larger network of other drug barons who have connections in Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The prosecution also argued that they are a danger to society as they are alleged to have been selling the drugs to students in the city and other parts of the country.

The prosecution opposed bail and asked for more days to detain them to complete the preliminary investigations.

In a miscellaneous application filed three days ago, police asked the court to detain the three men for seven days to allow them to complete investigations.

Lead investigator Elphas Ngetich said police recovered 13 sacks and 14 bundles of green dry plant material and other powdery substances suspected to be narcotics in Kariuki's house.

“The recovered suspected substances are yet to be subjected to weighing and sampling in the presence of the respondents and thereafter forwarded to the government analyst for examination,” Ngetich said.

“The investigations are ongoing and we are yet to record statements of witnesses which may lead to more arrests.”

He also asked the court to allow the police to continue withholding phones and vehicles of the accused which they intend to use as evidence.

The accused, through their lawyers, asked to be released on lenient bail terms, saying they "are of very modest means and come from the slums".

They also said that the accused are parents and need to take their children back to school for the second term.

Magistrate Cheruiyot granted the prosecution three days to hold the suspects. They bail ruling will be made on Monday, May 6.

