UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to visit Kenya today

• It is a visit meant to strengthen a new partnership between UK and Africa.

UK Foreign Secretary arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday 2 May, where he attended at the UNESCO World Press Freedom Day celebrations in Addis Ababa.
United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will be visiting Kenya today, Foreign and commonwealth office has announced.

The Foreign Secretary is visiting Nairobi at the end of a five day tour to Africa.

He had visited Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria and Ethiopia as he aims to cement new partnerships with Africa.

According to the office, the UK will fund a new £4 million(Sh526m) English language programme in French and Portuguese speaking countries across Africa.

Hunt is also expected to officially launch the ‘English Connects’ programme at the Université Virtuelle du Sénégal in Dakar.

Over the next two years, the programme will support the teaching and learning of English in sub-Saharan Africa countries.

Last year, British Prime Minister Theresa May visited Kenya 30 years since Margaret Thatcher toured in 1988.

 
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
03 May 2019 - 11:34

