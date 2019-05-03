State advertising used to intimidate Kenyan media - Editors

The Editors noted that there are interests – some government, some political, some commercial – that are hellbent on exploiting these systemic challenges to undermine media freedom.

They noted that the Government Advertising Agency was created in controversial circumstances as a clearinghouse for all public sector ads.

"Today, it has morphed into a master switch that can and has been abused. It arguably is the single-biggest threat to editorial independence and sustainability of the media as we sit here today," the statement says.

It concludes that the media must find ways to ensure government advertising drives development of the industry as opposed to being a poisoned chalice.

Harassment

The second threat listed by Editors is harassment and attacks against journalists and media houses.

Many journalists have been subjected to harassment, physical attacks, threats and intimidation by various actors, including the State, security agents, politicians/political parties and their supporters.

"A number of them suffered psychological trauma and physical injuries, which could have long-term effects. Our women colleagues have particularly suffered on this score as they also face sexualised attacks from online trolls," the statement reads.

Editors noted that depending on the coverage accorded to news events, journalists have variously been seen as biased by sharply-divided political antagonists who are only too eager to blame the media for any misfortunes their political camps suffer.

"This gets worse at the Counties, where some Assemblies and Governors’ Offices have become no-go zones for reporters," the Editors said.

Those aggrieved by the media, the statement says, should follow the law among them petitioning the Media Complaints Commission for action.

"Perpetrators of threats and attacks against journalists must be held accountable," the Editors said.

Peer Review

Looking internally, editors said that the third threat to media freedom in Kenya is weaknesses in ethical practice.

"We have on occasion dropped the ball and allowed errors, sometimes serious ones, to pass. These come as a result of failure by individuals, other times it is systemic," their statement reads.

The Guild’s Executive has recently established an Ethics Committee to guide editors. The Editors have also opened conversation with the journalism schools to ensure their curriculum is geared to prepare students for the reality prevailing in the industry.

"A third intervention, and probably most key, is to encourage colleagues to recognise that the public has immense interest in media issues hence such should get sufficient coverage on print, broadcast and digital platforms," the statement states.

The fourth threat identified by editors is brought about by delayed legal and policy reforms.

They note that it is not possible to grow and develop the industry unless we have a clear media policy that speaks to Kenya’s unique context, and make laws the promote independent journalism.

"If an independent media is so important that Kenyans so it fit to protect it in the Constitution, then we must not allow situations where some radio owners serve as both editor and advertising manager of their stations," the editors say.

They added; "we should not allow situations where ambulance chasers orchestrate extremely high defamation penalties against media houses."