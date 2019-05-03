Sonko to give water tanks to all wards

Nairobi county government will distribute 1,000 high capacity water tanks in all the 85 wards to relief residents from buying water at exorbitant prices when taps run dry.

Each ward will get at least eight tanks that will store water for sale to residents during rationing.

This means water supply will be steady and vendors who hike the cost of the commodity in estates will be locked out.

The ward-based water projects aimed at providing sustainable solution to uncertain water supply will be supervised by ward administrators working with MCAs.

Governor Mike Sonko announced the distribution of the 10, 000 litres tanks at Landi Mawe ward yesterday. Sonko said he is determined to ensure he fulfills his promise of ending perennial water problems in the city as per his campaign manifesto.

“I promised Nairobi residents that I would end the water problems and I am determined to ensure I fulfill this promise,” the governor said.

The tanks will be distributed in two phases, starting with 71 wards before the 14 others receive.

Sonko also said the county government will drill three boreholes in all major city slums in the 2019-20 financial year.

The slums include Kibera, Mathare, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Fuata Nyayo, Mariguini and Korogocho.

“I want to assure residents of estates which are still facing water problems that we are working with the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company to ensure that we end diversion of water,” he said.

Sonko says he has made water connections to 4,468 homes since his election and intends to double the number beginning July.

He said NWSC has built 33.6km of water pipelines.

The county has already advertised for drilling of 20 boreholes across and the tender is at evaluation stage.

NCWSC will award tenders for drilling of 12 other boreholes.

Sonko plans to increase budgetary allocations for water from Sh5 million to Sh7 million per ward.