Possible grilling of CS, supplier over rusting 'clinics'

Wonder whatever happened to those 100 over-priced shipping container 'clinics' purchased in 2016 and rusting in Mombasa?

The National Assembly Health committee is investigating.

The directors of the supplier, Estama Investments Limited, might be summoned to shed light on the 'clinics' gathering dust, the tender and other issues.

In October 2016, General Githu Muigai named the Estama company directors as Esther Wahito Makanga and Ambrose Makanga Ngari.

The committee on Thursday said Health CS Sicily Kariuki and PS Susan Mochache might also be invited to testify if specifications of equipment in the shipping containers do not tally with tender documents.

The 'clinics' were part of the so-called Mafya House scandal in 2016 at the Ministry of Health.

About Sh5 billion was reported missing at the ministry and the clinic project was linked to the loss.

The company imported 100 clinics at Sh1.4 million each and sold one at Sh10 million, the Kenya Revenue Authority said.

The clinics were meant to offer services around the country, including maternal and child health, emergency, outpatient, post-rape care, HIV/TB care, family planning, immunisation, growth monitoring and laboratory services.

“If we find need to call the supplier, we shall do that or any person who will shed light like the CS, PS, procurement officer or those who signed the contract,” said Mathare North MP Anthony Oluoch said. He is a member of the Health committee said.

Deputy committee chairperson Swarup Mishra said 20 per cent of the entire contract amount is yet to be paid.

“The government paid Sh800 million which is 80 per cent. The remaining amount is to cater for transportation, site preparation, installation and commission,” Mishra said.

Health PS Susan Mochache told Parliament last month that Sh330 million will be needed for transportation to various sites and for medical supplies.

She said the ministry projected about Sh336 million per year to run the clinics.

Mishra said the containers will only be dispatched once his committee inspects them.

“We will give a report after the physical inspection after which the ministry will act accordingly,” the deputy chairperson said.

Mishra said the report won’t be biased even though the committee is “very disturbed and disappointed that the containers have stayed here for long”.

