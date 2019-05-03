Osotsi eats humble pie, begs Mudavadi for dialogue

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi yesterday made a surprise retreat, abandoning his hard stance on the ANC leadership.

Last month, Osotsi threatened to kick out ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi, claiming he co-founded the party. He is now ready for dialogue but was quick to add that he has not surrendered. He said he will not appeal the recent court ruling that endorsed ANC decision to strip him of the secretary-general post.

The lawmaker was replaced by Barrack Muluka in the changes that led to deep cracks in the party. This came after he was accused of supporting a rival party.

He successfully challenged his removal at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal. On Tuesday, however, the High Court overturned the decision.

In March, Osotsi said he formed ANC in 2015, "alongside nine like-minded Kenyans" and only roped in Mudavadi after he was kicked out of UDF.

Yesterday, his statement was reconciliatory. It was a far cry from his confrontational approach to party issues in recent times.

"I want to take this opportunity to extend an olive branch to everyone in the party who has perceived my seeking justice to mean undermining the leadership. Our party name, Amani, stands for peace and in this era of the handshake, we need to be tolerant with each other and exercise utmost respect for each other's choice of justice," Osotsi said.

"However, this should not be mistaken as surrender, but an opportunity for the parties involved to create an enabling environment for dispute resolution and ensure peace and tranquillity in the party. "

In a rejoinder, the ANC, through secretary general Muluka, said it had yet to get communication from the MP.

“We've not received any communication from him [Osotsi]. We don’t know even the colour of the olive he is extending. We'll be waiting for the formal communication, and then we will constitute relevant party organs to reflect on it,” he told Star on the phone.

Osotsi said he made the decision after consulting widely with leaders from within and outside the party. He was accompanied by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, another member who had been seen as a renegade.

Malala said he will reach out to Mudavadi to ensure the matter is amicably settled. He cautioned, however, that their retreat should not be considered as an act of cowardice.

