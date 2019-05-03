Notorious woman burglar wanted across E Africa arrested at JKIA

•Kenyan female robber suspect is in police custody awaiting charges.
•The DCI trolled her at JKIA as she attempted to flee the country to Dar es Salaam.
A most-wanted Kenyan robber was on Thursday arrested by DCI while trying to flee the country.
The DCI on Friday revealed in a tweet that the suspect, Margret Waithira Kamande, was arrested while waiting to board a flight to Dar es Salaam.
“The suspect, who was being trailed by Detectives, was captured on several CCTV cameras breaking Apartments and offices within Nairobi,”reads part of the tweet.
Ms.Margret Waithira Kamande, a notorious House breaker was today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Detectives while trying to board a flight to Dar es salaam. The suspect, who was being trailed by Detectives, was captured on several CCTV cameras breaking Apartments & offices within Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/LjODy8N5Wj— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 2, 2019
The DCI further describes Kamande as a very dangerous criminal who was linked to several high-end break-ins within Nairobi, with the detectives revealing that she had been captured on several CCTV cameras during her heists.
DCI linked her to a robbery incident that took place in March 2015, at the Blue Hut Hotel, Near Krunje House, Park Rd, Nairobi, that led to the death of a police sergeant.
She is also wanted in Zimbabwe where she had skipped bail as well as several other countries in relation to similar criminal activities.
"She is also wanted by Interpol, Zimbabwe & other East African countries after she jumped bail which was granted by a Zimbabwean court in offenses related to burglary and stealing.”