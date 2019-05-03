NOTORIOUS BURGLARY ARRESTED

Notorious woman burglar wanted across E Africa arrested at JKIA

In Summary

•Kenyan female robber suspect is in police custody awaiting charges.

•The DCI trolled her at  JKIA as she attempted to flee the country to Dar es Salaam.

A notorious woman burglar was arrested at JKIA on Friday, May 3, 2019
Image: THE STAR

A most-wanted Kenyan robber was on Thursday arrested by DCI while trying to flee the country.

The DCI on Friday revealed in a tweet that the suspect, Margret Waithira Kamande, was arrested while waiting to board a flight to Dar es Salaam.

“The suspect, who was being trailed by Detectives, was captured on several CCTV cameras breaking Apartments and offices within Nairobi,”reads part of the tweet.

The DCI further describes Kamande as a very dangerous criminal who was linked to several high-end break-ins within Nairobi, with the detectives revealing that she had been captured on several CCTV cameras during her heists.

DCI  linked her to a robbery incident that took place in March 2015, at the Blue Hut Hotel, Near Krunje House, Park Rd, Nairobi, that led to the death of a police sergeant.

She is also wanted in Zimbabwe where she had skipped bail as well as several other countries in relation to similar criminal activities.

"She is also wanted by Interpol, Zimbabwe & other East African countries after she jumped bail which was granted by a Zimbabwean court in offenses related to burglary and stealing.”

by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
03 May 2019 - 15:32

