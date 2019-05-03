Notorious woman burglar wanted across E Africa arrested at JKIA

A most-wanted Kenyan robber was on Thursday arrested by DCI while trying to flee the country.

The DCI on Friday revealed in a tweet that the suspect, Margret Waithira Kamande, was arrested while waiting to board a flight to Dar es Salaam.

“The suspect, who was being trailed by Detectives, was captured on several CCTV cameras breaking Apartments and offices within Nairobi,”reads part of the tweet.