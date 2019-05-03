Kabogo lashes out at 'clueless' Waititu over budget

• Kiambu spends Sh2.5 billion on strange items, including funding for peacekeeping in South Sudan and State House affairs.
•WaitItu blames Kabogo for the budget allocation.
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has blamed his predecessor William Kabogo for the Sh2 billion questionable spending brought to light by a Senate committee.
The Kiambu government presented the Senate with a financial statement which showed that Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to the county.
Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, told the senators that he was unaware of the expenditure and was shocked. He suggested the items had been "sneaked" into the audit report.
Waititu claimed the document “could have been a misuse of the national government template in the Treasury for Kiambu county”.
The senators were not convinced.
On Thursday night during an interview on KTN, he changed tune.
He claimed the report in question pointed to a budget that was prepared for the 2017-18 financial year before he took office.
"It is actually not us who did this budget; it was done by the previous government under) Governor Kabogo,” Waititu said.
William Kabogo, a fierce critic of Waititu, did not take the accusation lightly.
He took to Twitter on Friday to shame Waitutu for shifting the blame to him.
“Shame on Waititu trying to shift blame. Ask your assembly for this information. I’m not surprised that you got no clue in what is where,” Kabogo tweeted
Shame on Waititu trying to shift blame. Ask your assembly for this information. I’m not surprised that you got no clue in what is where. pic.twitter.com/6r97ShpGS9— Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) May 3, 2019
Kabogo added that the Appropriation/Finance Act 2017-18 was a public document available at the Government Printer and that Waititu was not being honest.
According to the county statement, Kiambu allocated Sh973 million for State House Affairs (Co-ordination of State House functions).
State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita denied there's a shared budget with Kiambu county.
"Just for the record, State House does not share any budgets with the County Government of Kiambu," Waita tweeted on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) ordered the Auditor-General Edward Ouko to carry out the special audit and report back to it.