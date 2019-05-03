Kabogo lashes out at 'clueless' Waititu over budget

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has blamed his predecessor William Kabogo for the Sh2 billion questionable spending brought to light by a Senate committee.

The Kiambu government presented the Senate with a financial statement which showed that Waititu may have allocated budgets for functions unrelated to the county.

Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao, told the senators that he was unaware of the expenditure and was shocked. He suggested the items had been "sneaked" into the audit report.

Waititu claimed the document “could have been a misuse of the national government template in the Treasury for Kiambu county”.

The senators were not convinced.

On Thursday night during an interview on KTN, he changed tune.

He claimed the report in question pointed to a budget that was prepared for the 2017-18 financial year before he took office.

"It is actually not us who did this budget; it was done by the previous government under) Governor Kabogo,” Waititu said.

William Kabogo, a fierce critic of Waititu, did not take the accusation lightly.

He took to Twitter on Friday to shame Waitutu for shifting the blame to him.

“Shame on Waititu trying to shift blame. Ask your assembly for this information. I’m not surprised that you got no clue in what is where,” Kabogo tweeted