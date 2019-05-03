High Court awards Jimmy Wanjigi Sh8m for fake obituary

Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has been awarded Sh8 million by the High Court over fake obituary published by Daily Nation last year.

High Court Judge Wilfrida Okwany pronounced that the publication violated Wanjigi’s privacy.

The judge ruled that the newspaper enjoyed profit from the obituary and awarded Wanjigi Sh4 million and his wife an equal amount for causing her anguish and pain.

The obituary announced a businessman James Wanjagi's death, causing uproar after it emerged the picture used was that of Wanjigi.

Wanjigi described the supposed death announcement published as horrific and did not hurt him as such but has affected his family a great deal.