Five suspects in OCS murder remanded

Five of the seven people suspected of killing Chuka OCS Joseph Kinyua and Kamaini location chief Japheth Mukengu have been detained for 15 days to allow the police to conclude investigations.

A Chuka court yesterday granted the DPP's remand request.

Those arraigned and detained are Gerald Kibau, Julius Kinanga, Leah Muthoni Ngige, Sisiria Katora Rochiang and Peter Karani.

They appeared before senior resident magistrate Njoki Kahara.

Eastern regional commissioner Isaiah Nakoru told the Star they are holding the other two suspects as the investigations proceed. They will be arraigned soon.

Meanwhile, residents are fleeing their homes, fearing police reprisals.

Heavily armed police officers, including the General Service officers, were combing the area in search of the accomplices of the chief's and OCS's killers.

Tharaka Nithi Police Commander Charles Mbatu said five people have been arrested linked to the murder of Kamaindi location chief Japheth Mukengu.

“We plead with the public to avail any information that will help us arrest all the involved suspects,” Mbatu said.

The OCS was hacked to death by David Ikaaba, a butcher at Ugweri market in Embu East, on Wednesday.

Ikaaba, who was shot dead after he refused to surrender and instead raised the alarm. His workers descended on the officers injuring some of them. One was taken at Embu Level Five Hospital in critical condition.

"Kinyua was cut several times on the head, forcing the officer accompanying to shoot the suspect in the chest. The OCS succumbed to injuries on arrival at Tenri Hospital in Embu,” a police report said.

Residents who spoke to journalists in confidence said the chief’s murder on Tuesday was in connection with a land case.