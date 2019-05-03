LEFT UNCONSCIOUS

APs quizzed over student assault claims

They allegedly beat him up after he asked why they were harassing a boda boda operator

In Summary

• Form 4 student had gone to register for Huduma Namba.

• He is admitted at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital.

Two police officers have recorded statements at Homa Bay police station after they allegedly assaulted a Form 4 student in Ndhiwa constituency.

The two AP officers attached to Kamata police post in Ndhiwa allegedly assaulted Almada Onyango last Tuesday when he went to register for Huduma Namba.

Onyango is claimed to have been attacked by the officers because he questioned why they were harassing a boda boda rider they had arrested.

 

Speaking to journalists, Ndhiwa police commander Evans Ombui said the accused officers recorded statements on Thursday morning.

“Administrative action is likely to be taken should they be found culpable,” Ombui said.

The officers recorded statements after Onyango, a KCSE candidate at St Peters Rambusi Secondary School, complained he suffered assault injuries.

The 17-year-old is currently admitted at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital. 

His mother Leah Ogweno said her son was left unconscious in the incident.

 “The officers hit him on the back with button sticks and left injuries on various body parts,” Ogweno said.

She said Onyango was first rushed to Ogongo Health Centre before being referred. 

(Edited by R Wamochie)

By ROBERT OMOLLO
News
03 May 2019

