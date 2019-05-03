3-year-olds to pay full fare on SGR

Kenya Railways has said that children above three years of age will pay the full fare to travel on the SGR from June1.

In a notice to the public released on May 3, the management said minors will also be required to present their parents' or guardians' ID as they book.

They are also required to present a copy of their parents’ ID or passport.

The management said the changes are meant to improve services on Madaraka Express.

Minors (3-11 years) have been paying Sh1, 500 for first class tickets and Sh500 for economy class compared to Sh3, 000 and Sh1, 000 by adults respectively.

Passengers wishing to travel via Madaraka Express can now book their travel tickets through online using credit/debit cards in addition to Mpesa means. Tickets sales shall be closed 30 minutes before the departure.

Madaraka express management also extended booking window from the current 30 days to 60 days.

Passengers who will be found travelling with invalid or without tickets shall pay full fare for Nairobi to Mombasa with an additional 30 per cent penalty.

Management has further said that each passenger will be allowed to carry 2 pieces of luggage of maximum length and height of 1.6 meters with a total weight not more than 30 kilograms.