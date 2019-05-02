TACTICAL RETREAT

U-turn? I'm ready for dialogue over ANC wrangles - Osotsi

In Summary

• The party last month expelled Osotsi over 'wrongful conduct' arising from his tenure as ANC secretary general.

• The lawmaker was replaced by Barrack Muluka in the party's leadership.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi during a press briefing at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, March 21, 2018.
U-TURN Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi during a press briefing at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, March 21, 2018.
Image: EZEKIEL AMING'A

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi has made a surprise retreat over his hard stance over the ANC party leadership saying he is ready for dialogue.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Osotsi said he will not appeal Tuesday's High Court decision which endorsed the party's earlier position to remove him as Secretary General.

The party last month expelled Osotsi over 'wrongful conduct' arising from his tenure as ANC secretary general.

The lawmaker was replaced by Barrack Muluka in the party's leadership.

Osotsi was accompanied by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

The nominated MP had last month threatened to kick out ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi.

"I want to take this opportunity to extend an olive branch to everyone in the party who has perceived my seeking justice, to mean undermining the leadership. Our party name, Amani stands for peace and in this era of the handshake we need to be tolerant with each other and exercise utmost respect for each other's choice of justice," Osotsi said.

"However, this should not be mistaken as surrender, but an opportunity for the parties involved to create an enabling environment for dispute resolution and ensure peace and tranquillity in the party."

The decision, he maintained, was after wide consultation with political leaders within and outside the party.

Malala on his part said he will personally reach out to ANC boss to ensure the matter is amicably settled.

The two maintained that the retreat should not be considered as an act of cowardice.

More:

Godfrey Osotsi loses battle for ANC post after Court ruling

The party last month expelled Osotsi over 'wrongful conduct'.
News
1 day ago

Osotsi loses bid to remain ANC secretary general

Court dismisses application by parties tribunal which reinstated him
News
1 day ago

National Assembly clerk declines to strike out Osotsi's name

Clerk says party has not satisfied critical requirements of the Constitution
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by LUKE AWICH Political Reporter
News
02 May 2019 - 12:48

Most Popular

  1. U-turn? I'm ready for dialogue over ANC wrangles - Osotsi
    12m ago News

  2. Sh213m graft case: Court suspends Kidero's hearing
    31m ago News

  3. MPs to inspect Sh800m portable health clinics
    13h ago News

  4. Kenyan-made ARVs produced in Kikuyu
    13h ago News

  5. Laikipia health services to go digital
    13h ago News

Latest Videos