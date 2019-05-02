The double life of a gay man married for 20 years

As a young boy, I was shy and felt more comfortable relating to girls. I played skipping rope and preferred to cook or knit instead of playing football, Morris* told the star.

He says while in school he felt weak around other boys and they usually made fun of him.

“Once, in primary school, a group of boys surrounded me and pinned me down to the ground to check if I was really a boy. It was humiliating,” he says.

He says things got worse as adolescence approached.

ESCAPE TO MASTURBATION AND PORNOGRAPHY

After circumcision, the community’s expectation is that the subsequent “natural” step for a young man is to show more interest in girls in preparation for courtship and marriage.

But, Morris' case was different. Unlike his age-mates, he felt no desire to follow this mapped route.

Instead, he was grappling with an addiction to masturbation and watching ‘gay porn'.

ESCAPE TO CHURCH

10 years later, his parents were on his case and they wanted him to marry a woman who would take care of them at their old age.

“I found an escape route when I became a 'born again' Christian. I constantly hid behind my religious convictions,” he says.

He prayed and fasted, but his attraction to men increased alarmingly.

Morris rose through the ranks in his church, the pressure to get married increased not only from his parents but also from the church community.

“It was expected of me, but I did not want it. I did not want that lifestyle, the heterosexual lifestyle," he narrates.

The church provided a temporary reprieve for his niggling 'problem' - an attraction to men

Escape to marriage

I thought I could ‘cure’ myself if I just married a lady from church.

He was eventually compelled to marry his girlfriend at the time, whom he admits that he did not love.