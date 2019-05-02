Teen who stole cows to pay fees set free

A teenager who allegedly stole his fathers cows to pay school fees has been released by a Sotik court.

Amos Kipkorir Bett, 19, a form three dropout from Ngariet boys’ school in the area, stole three cows belonging to his father Christopher Koech - all valued at Sh100, 000 - in Kapchemibei village in Sotik on February 17.

He was found with the missing animals at Kaptemwo trading centre, planning to sell them.

The prosecution said his mother raised alarm over the missing cows and together with the complainant (the father), mounted a search.

Members of the public who became suspicious of Amos, alerted the area chief who arrested him.

In a social inquiry report ordered by Sotik principal magistrate Bernard Omwansa, it was established that the boy was indeed a school dropout and he wanted to sell one of the animals so as to offset Sh77, 000 fee arrears.

Probation officer Peter Koskey informed the court the accused dropped out in form three third term due to accumulated fee arrears.

“Indeed the name is as indicated and his admission number is 4128. He is determined to go back to school…he is a first offender and he neither abuses alcohol nor smokes cigarette,” said the officer in his report.

He averred that the offender was arrested in possession of three cows but he only wanted to sell one of them so as to pay school fee arrears, noting he drove the three to accompany the one to be sold so as not to be restless.

The accused pleaded for leniency saying he will not repeat the offence.

“The principal of the Ngariet School welcomes him back so long as he clears the arrears indicating he has no issues of indiscipline against him,” the report further reads.

His father did not object to his non-custodial sentence pledging to support his back-to-school initiative.