Sh213m graft case: Court suspends Kidero's hearing

The High court has temporarily suspended the hearing of a case in which former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero is challenging his prosecution in the Sh 213 million case.

Judge John Onyiego stayed the hearing of the case which was scheduled to commence on Monday next week.

The Judge said he will deliver comprehensive ruling on May 17 after Kidero argued that the charge of conspiracy leveled against him is defective.

Kidero appealed to the high court after Magistrate Douglas Ogoti dismissed his application in which he claimed the charges were defective and that he ought to be tried separately.