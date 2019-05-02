Our target remains creation of 1m jobs, says Labour CS

The government intends to create 1 million jobs a year in the manufacturing sector to raise the GDP contribution from 8.5% to 15%, Labour CS Ukur Yattani said yesterday.

Yattani, who was addressing a poorly attended Labour Day, said that labour is identified as a socio-economic transformation in the attainment of the Big 4 Agenda.

The theme of this year’s celebrations was eradication of poverty to create jobs.

On health care, which is also part of the Big 4 agenda, the CS said it will immensely contribute to the enhancement of motivation and increase the productivity of workers.

He said affordable housing will ensure decent dwelling for everyone. “Particularly to the low earners, this will not only safeguard workers' dignity but will also create more employment opportunities.”

The minister said harmonious labour relation was important for the realisation of the Big 4 agenda.

“In this respect, I appeal to the workers and the employers to support government effort in its noble pursuit of shaping the social economic landscape of our nation.”

He called for a change in attitude and work culture among public servants to improve service delivery.

“The government has introduced initiatives that nurture as an integrated system of productivity improvement and work culture across government ministries and agencies with a view to ensuring effective service delivery.”

The CS said the Labour ministry has established an elaborate institutional mechanism for management of industrial conflict to ensure harmony in industries.

“The industrial relations landscape has been turbulent in the recent past particularly in the public sector with the health sector being the most affected.”

He said, “The strikes and work shortages have continued to deny Kenyans service and inflicting immeasurable suffering and inconvenience.”

The ministry has put in place several measures to deal with labour relations. They include alternative dispute resolution with a secretary to handle all labour related disputes. This mechanism is not only cost-effective but also preserves good relations between workers and employers.

“This method has already led to the successful resolution of complex disputes like those between Knut and TSC as well as between the Council of Governors and Ministry of Health and the Kenyan National Union of Nurses,” he added.

He acknowledged the 4 million Kenyans in the diaspora for their remittances which finance knowledge skills and technology transfer.

“Last year alone the inward formal remittance stood at 270 billion shillings,” he said.

But there are labour-related challenges which the government has addressed.

They range from “signing of bilateral labour agreements with key destination countries to the vetting of private labour recruitment agencies. Further, a labour migration policy and management bill have been developed to streamline the migration of Kenyan workers.”

On youth employability, he said the government has initiated projects targeting over 70,000 youths.

“So far 2,509 youth have been trained for different skills and displayed and placed on internships while over 6,000 enrolled are expected to complete by June 2019.

“Further the national internship policy is expected to enhance employability of graduates," he said.

He added that the government is enhancing social security and protection of the vulnerable groups.

“Over the last six years alone, the number of beneficiaries under the various culture programme ranging from older person to person living with disabilities has increased from about 400,000 in 2013 to the current 1.3 million.”

With the emergence in the changes in work, it is important to devise new strategies of work and protection of labour, Yattani said.

“For instance technological advances like artificial intelligence, automation and robotics will create new jobs and result in the loss of some.”