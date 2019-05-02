Motorists spend night in the cold after traffic snarl-up

Tens of motorists on the Mai Mahiu-Limuru road spent Tuesday night in the cold after a truck was involved in an accident and blocked the road.

It took the police six hours to unclog the road of the jam that stretched over 5km on both sides.

Overlapping motorists made the situation worse.

Trouble started after a truck ferrying construction materials was involved in an accident and blocked the road. The truck was headed to Uganda from Mombasa, according to driver Antony Njihia.

He said the company contracted to tow away the truck close the road, leading to the traffic paralysis.

“The workers had said that it would take them around 30 minutes to tow away the truck but this took over four hours and in the time the road had been blocked on all sides by overlapping drivers,” Njihia said.

Another driver, Ali Yusuf, lamented, “Every week we have a traffic snarl-up on this section of the road and spend hours. It's time that this is addressed.”

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said traffic flow had normalised after the truck was towed away.

Another traffic snarl-up was on the Maella-Ngodi road in Naivasha after a section was washed away by rains.

Two days ago, fault lines developed in the area, cutting off farms from feeder roads.

A local leader, Francis Wahome, said the rains had left a trail of destruction. He feared a worse situation in the coming days.

“The rains have flooded all the roads in this area making it near impossible to ferry even farm produce,” Wahome said.