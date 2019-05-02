Man who defiled minor jailed for life

A Sotik court has sentenced a man who defiled a nine-year-old girl to life imprisonment.

Wesley Morogo was charged that he defiled the girl on May 9 last year at Chemasingi estate in Konoin.

Appearing before Sotik principal magistrate Bernard Omwansa, the accused is said to have found the girl playing in a field and asked her to accompany him to his house.

While in the house, he sexually assaulted her.

The prosecution called eight witnesses.

The girl’s mother told the court her daughter returned home with a geometrical set and a Sh5 coin and upon inquiry about the source of the items, the child said she was given by Morogo after her defiled her.

A medical report presented in court confirmed that the minor had been defiled.

The prosecution told the court that the accused was a first offender.

Morogo pleaded for mercy.

“I have considered the mitigation of the accused person and the sentiments of the prosecution and sentenced the accused person to life imprisonment as the minimum statutory sentence,” Omwansa ruled.