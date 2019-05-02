Laikipia health services to go digital

Laikipia county intends to streamline its referral systems through technology so that nurses and clinical officers in dispensaries can consult specialists based in major hospitals.

The proposed system will ensure patients do not travel long distances from rural areas to seek services at the two main referral facilities in Nanyuki and Nyahururu, which are currently overstretched.

County Health executive Lenai Kamario yesterday said nurses and clinical officers will be communicating through a mobile phone App, sending videos of samples or texting symptoms they are not conversant with to the specialists who will, in turn, give prescriptions.

“The technologies will even go a notch higher at the referral hospitals where the specialists can consult their colleagues from other major hospitals in the country by even scanning X rays and sending them for consultation,” Kamario said.

He said the systems will improve referrals and where a patient will be required to travel to hospital, there will be a clear record of treatment from the minor health facility.

The county is organising field visits by specialists to outstations where patients can attend clinics.

Kamario noted improved health services is the priority of his department following massive NHIF registration, with over 39,000 members chosing the Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Currently, over 1,700 patients visit the facility daily up from 1,200 by September last year.