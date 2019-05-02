Khaemba to recover grabbed Kitale stadium land

Trans Nzoia leaders want people who have settled around Kenyatta Stadium relocated to pave way for the expansion of the facility.

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba yesterday said plans are underway to establish a taskforce to probe how part of the stadium land ended up in the hands of private developers.

Khaemba said little can be done on the expansion, as land belonging to the county government, which is meant for the recreation facility is in the hands of individuals.

Woman Representative Janet Nangabo asked the National Land Commission to repossess grabbed land around the stadium to allow the expansion of the facility to accommodate all sporting activities.

Nangabo accused land grabbers of frustrating efforts to upgrade the stadium to a state-of-the art status to promote talents.

“We call on investigative agencies to move with speed to repossess the grabbed land. We will not allow this culture of impunity to deny our youth the right to harness their sporting talents,” she said.

The woman representative spoke during the issuance of awards to winners of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) tournament. Teams from the five subcounties competed.

Saboti subcounty carried the day after beating Kwanza 2-0 in the finals. Cherang’any subcounty was third while Kiminini and Endebess subcounties were fourth and fifth, respectively.

MCAs Bernard Wambwa (Tuwan), Bernard Wanjala (Kapomboi) and Martin Simiyu (Nabiswa) said they have engaged the county executive on the shoddy work being done by the county executives.

“Trans Nzoia cannot have a state-of-the-art stadium like the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, since the available space is not sufficient. The grabbed land around the stadium has to be repossessed first,” Wambwa said.