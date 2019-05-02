End Yala wetland row, MCAs tell Raila

Four MCAs from Siaya want ODM leader Raila Odinga to help resolve the impasse surrounding community land along the expansive Yala swamp.

Leonard Oriaro (Central Alego), Francis Otiato (Yimbo East), Judy Okumu (West Alego) and Sylvester Madialo(Usonga)asked Raila to ask governor Cornel Rasanga to kick off the process of reviewing the boundary of the wetland.

Oriaro said Raila as a native of Siaya county should add his voice and push Rasanga to expedite the demarcation of the wetland.

“Raila should take caution Rasanga who appears to be sleeping on the job to give justice to the suffering community members who are his political diehards,” Oriaro said.

The MCAs spoke on Tuesday at the Yala swamp where they declared they would mobilise the public to invade the land if no action is taken within seven days.

Otiato said a clique of well-connected politicians is behind the current stalemate using the name of Dominion to delay the demarcation process.

Otiato the politicians want to grab the wetland.

Madialo said the community must be informed prior to the process of demarcating the land.

Okumu blamed the defunct Siaya County Council for duping the public into signing a flawed MoU with Dominion farm.