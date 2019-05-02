Do you understand miraa trade? Ministry wants you

Miraa farmers can now breath a sigh of relief after the government advertised for a consultant to develop the crop's marketing strategy.

The crop has faced a dwindling demand following the closure of several markets.

Early this year, a diplomatic spat between Kenya and Somalia saw crop's market shrink.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics says Somalia remains Kenya’s key miraa market, taking in about 50 tonnes of the commodity daily.

The miraa sold to Somalia is valued at more than Sh100 million per day.

In February 2017, miraa traders suspended exports to Somalia after the country introduced punitive tax measures.

Mogadishu increased the tax on the product from Sh309 to Sh360.5 per kilo of khat, leading to a four-day boycott by Kenyan miraa exporters.

The decision was rescinded and the tax dropped to Sh247 after intervention by Kenyan government.

Yesterday, the ministry in a paid advert said it is developing the 2019-2021 strategy is aimed at determining mechanisms for Kenya's miraa market expansion.

It also seeks to recover lost markets.

"The strategy is aimed at establishing a positive reputation for Kenya miraa among stakeholders, relative to miraa from other producing countries. Special focus to be on it in the global market place with regard to its special attributes," part of the advert says.

The consultant, according to the advert, must demonstrate the capacity to determine the demand for Kenyan Miraa in existing, potential and domestic markets.

"Identify segments of miraa markets that offer opportunities for Kenya Miraa, identify and develop a strategy for production differentiation and implementation of the initiatives target markets," the advert says.

The consultant will also demonstrate the ability to determine market structure, trade barriers in existing, legal constraints and how they affect Kenya miraa exports and local market.

The consultant will also devise overall communication strategy for Kenyan miraa in existing, potential and domestic markets.

He or she will also develop strategies of enhancing Kenya miraa export and consumption in local and global markets and feasible distribution channels to the markets.

Further, the consultant is expected to develop specific over three year activities and promotion platforms which create awareness and increase consumption of Kenya Miraa especially in international markets.