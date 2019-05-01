US Embassy changes tune on e-passport requirement

The US Embassy, Kenya, on Wednesday overturned a decision that would disallow visa applications without a digital passport.

On a Twitter announcement, the Embassy said:

“Visa applicants may apply for a US visa with a non-digital Kenyan passport. We will place a US visa in a non-digital passport until further notice. Holders of current US visas do not need to take any action.”

In previous tweets, the embassy had said that while Kenyans can make an appointment with their old passports, they would be required to have the new e-passport before a visa can be issued.

“Passports must be valid for 6 months upon entry & non-digital passports expire Aug 31, 2019. Travelers with a valid U.S. visa may travel with their current visa in the old passport but must also have a new e-passport for entry. It is not necessary to apply for a new visa.”

Kenya will replace old passports with the new East Africa passport, with the deadline for replacement being August 31.

The deadline was extended from March 1 following poor uptake.

The e-passport was launched in 2017.

