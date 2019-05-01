US Embassy changes tune on e-passport requirement

In previous tweets, the embassy had said that while Kenyans can make an appointment with their old passports, they would be required to have the new e-passport before a visa can be issued.

“Passports must be valid for 6 months upon entry & non-digital passports expire Aug 31, 2019. Travelers with a valid U.S. visa may travel with their current visa in the old passport but must also have a new e-passport for entry. It is not necessary to apply for a new visa.”

Kenya will replace old passports with the new East Africa passport, with the deadline for replacement being August 31.

The deadline was extended from March 1 following poor uptake.

The e-passport was launched in 2017.