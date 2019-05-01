Uhuru mourns Manoah Esipisu's brother

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the family, relatives and friends of Kakamega drama teacher, thespian and community organiser Frandell Njite Esipisu who died after a short illness.

The late Frandell Njite, 43, was brother to Ambassador Manoah Esipisu, Kenya's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

In his message, Uhuru said he was deeply saddened by the untimely death of the influential drama teacher who had great passion in nurturing the talents of students in the performing arts.

“It is very sad that we have lost one of our outstanding drama teachers at such a young age. In this hour of sorrow and grief, I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the late,” Uhuru said.

The late was a regular participant at the national drama and music festivals where he prepared and presented students to perform award winning choral verses, poems and plays often written and directed by himself.

Frandell, a former student of Ematetie Primary School, Bungoma High School and Mosoriot Teachers Training College was a gifted thespian and orator who also served as a drama adjudicator and consultant.

He leaves behind a widow Anne Khaoya Njite and two children, Shantel Sheraton Ambasa and Michelle Mwanika.

Uhuru prayed to God to comfort the family at this difficult period of mourning.