Semenya loses appeal on testosterone regulations

In Summary

• CAS ruled on Wednesday that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations are needed.

Caster Semenya of South Africa celebrates winning gold during the women's 800m at the 2016 Rio Olympics
 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed an appeal by Olympic 800-metres champion Caster Semenya to halt the introduction of regulations to limit testosterone in female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs).

CAS ruled on Wednesday that the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations are needed to ensure fair competition between athletes who compete in events ranging from 400-metres to a mile, previously calling the hearing one of the most important ever to appear before the court. 

01 May 2019

