Safaricom woos customers with double talk-time offer

• The Tunukiwa Service enables Safaricom to customize an offer based on each customer’s needs.

• To view their balance, customers can dial *444# and select Balance.

Safaricom customers are set to enjoy double talk-time to all networks over the next three months.

In a statement on Wednesday, the mobile network operator said the offer will be available to all 30 million customers through the Tunukiwa Service.

The customers have to dial *444*0# after which they can purchase an offer to double their airtime.

Customers will have a choice in selecting the validity period of the airtime between 24 hours, three days, seven  days and 30 days based on their needs.

"The airtime will be applicable for calls across all networks, SMS and data consumed out of bundles," Safaricom said.

To view their balance, customers can dial *444# and select Balance.

“...calling remains the most preferred way of getting in touch, and we see an opportunity to encourage our customers to talk even more through incredible offers such as Kredo Dabo Dabo,” Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge said.

The Tunukiwa Service enables Safaricom to customize an offer based on each customer’s needs.

The Kredo Dabo Dabo airtime will not be applicable for purchase of data bundles and premium services such as Skiza.

by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
01 May 2019 - 10:17

