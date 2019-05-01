Ruto allies heckled for campaigning against Kutuny

Three allies of Deputy President William Ruto were heckled when they campaigned for former MP Kipruto Kirwa in Cherangany.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, the DP's ally Farouk Kibet and Endebess MP Robert Pukose rubbed up sitting MP Joshua Kutuny's supporters the wrong way.

Kutuny thrashed Kirwa in the 2007 General Election then served as President Uhuru Kenyatta's political adviser from 2014 before he was re-elected Cherangany MP.

The vocal MP defeated former Boston Marathon champion Wesley Korir to recapture the seat in 2017. Kirwa contested for Trans Nzoia Senator in the last election but lost to Michael Mbito.

Kutuny, a former ally of Ruto turned critic, has persistently criticised the DP for failure to address maize farmers’ plight.

A group of youth carrying placards in support of Kutuny stormed the function in Cherangany which the MP boycotted.

Other leaders present were Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Kericho Senator Aron Cheruiyot, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa.

Kipkelion West MP Hillary Kosgey, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru were present. Others are former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and Kirwa.

The leaders told Trans Nzoia residents to support Ruto in his bid for President in 2022. They said he is the only aspirant who has the ability to transform Kenya after President Uhuru's term ends.

Speaking to the Star separately on the phone yesterday, Kutuny said the heckling means residents do not support the DP.

"The Deputy President has failed to address maize farmers' plight. He does not back the fight against corruption and, therefore, the hecklers might have been expressing their frustration," Kutuny said.

