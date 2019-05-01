NOT INTERESTED

(Photos)Empty Uhuru Park as Kenyans celebrate Labour day

Some Kenyans at Uhuru Park during Labour day celebrations on May 1,2019/COLLINS KWEYU
Only a handful of Kenyans rose up on Wednesday to celebrate Labour day marked every May 1.

Unlike in the past, only a few Kenyans were seen at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

Some Kenyans at Uhuru Park during Labour day celebrations on May 1,2019/COLLINS KWEYU
Some of the attendees were seen seated while others stood as they carried umbrellas to protect them from the scorching sunlight.

The event which begun at 9:30am, was graced by Labour CS Ukur Yattani, COTU Secretary general Francis Atwoli and COTU officials.

Some labour workers showcasing their products at Uhuru Park during Labour day celebrations on May 1,2019/COLLINS KWEYU
NASA leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula were also seen at the park even as as a section of workers marched past the dais during the celebrations.

Different labour workers also showcased their products during the event

NASA leaders at Uhuru Park./COLLINS KWEYU
Labour Day, also known as International Workers Day or May Day is a public holiday that is recognized in various countries worldwide to appreciate the struggle of working individuals.

In Kenya, Labour Day is celebrated on May 1 but the date varies in the different countries.​

On Tuesday,  Kenyan employers said they will oppose any call during Labour Day celebrations to raise the general minimum wage.  

The federation has further condemned reports that Cotu is requesting the government to increase the wage by 15 per cent in exchange for their support for the proposed Housing Levy.

​Most working Kenyans usually have a lot expectation from the government on this day.

/COLLINS KWEYU
by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
01 May 2019 - 11:11

