DR BUNDI MOVED TO PWANI

Magoha sued for appointing new Masinde Muliro varsity council boss

Kenya Universities Staff Union seek orders suspending the decision to appoint Dr Jane Mutua as chairperson

In Summary

• Cites law that bars vacation of office of varsity council chairperson by way of ministerial revocation.

• Says CS acted despite knowing that the law does not allow revocation through a ministerial order or Gazette notice.

Kenya National Examination Council Chairman, Prof. George Magoha./VICTOR IMBOTO
Prof. George Magoha Kenya National Examination Council Chairman, Prof. George Magoha./VICTOR IMBOTO
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Education CS George Magoha has been sued for revoking the appointment of the Masinde Muliro University council chairman "without following proper procedure".

The Kenya Universities Staff Union wants the court to issue orders suspending Prof Magoha's decision to appoint Dr Jane Mutua as Masinde council chairperson and move  Dr Jeremy Bundi to chair Pwani University council.

The union faults the CS for acting despite knowing that the law does not allow revocation through a ministerial order or Gazette notice. The appointments were gazetted on April 24. 

The union cites sections 36 and 8 of the Universities Act, which bars vacation of office of varsity council chairperson by way of ministerial revocation.

The law also provides that one needs to be appointed to the position of chairperson for a period of three or four years to ensure continuity in the activities of the council. However, Magoha appointed Dr Mutua for a period of 13 months.

"The actions of the Cabinet Secretary for Education in making the impugned decision is akin to a dangerous rodent eating at the very roots of the twin hackneyed and hallowed principles of constitutionalism and the rule of law," the union says in its suit papers.

On March 10, 2017, then Education CS Fred Matiang'i appointed Dr Mutua, Gift Dzombo, Jack Nyakundi, Moni Wekesa, Joel Yego and Samuel Nyachae to the Pwani University council for a period of three years.

A university council is tasked with hiring staff, approving the statutes, policies and budgets, and appointing vice-chancellors and deputy VCs.

A member's office becomes vacant if he or she resigns, snubs three consecutive meetings, is unable to perform duties due to mental or physical problems, is declared bankrupt by a court of law, or is found guilty of gross misconduct.

MORE:

Magoha must work with teachers, MP Twalib says

Education CS is coming under increasing pressure over his authoritarian style
Counties
2 days ago

Stop running Education like military, Magoha told

CS urged to listen to teachers if he wants to succeed or Parliament will act
News
4 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JILLO KADIDA Deputy news editor/Chief court reporter
News
01 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. New HIV infections double along SGR counties — report
    1h ago News

  2. Start importing maize to avert crisis - expert
    1h ago News

  3. Easy Coach to pay Sh2.7m to family of hit teacher
    1h ago News

  4. KDF officer shoots dead two relatives, girlfriend and self
    1h ago News

  5. 21 million register for Huduma Namba
    1h ago News

Latest Videos