I'll burn down water tankers, says ex-senator

Former nominated senator Emma Mbura has threatened to burn down bowsers ferrying water from the main supply at Mabirikani, Mazeras, causing scarcity in other parts of Kilifi.

The politician said she is ready to sacrifice her freedom or life to fight for the people of Rabai.

Mbura hit out at the Kilifi Mariakani Water and Sewerage Company management and the Kilifi county water executive Kiringi Mwachitu for selling water to vendors as the first priority leaving residents without.

Mbura said up to 200 water bowsers buy water at Sh6,000 at the pumping station at Mabirikani daily then sell it at Sh10,000.

“Why should residents suffer lack of water yet at Mabirikani water bowsers fill their tanks 24/7? Everyday, almost 200 water bowsers fill their tanks at the Mabirikani main water pump in Mazeras,” Mbura said on phone.

However, Kilifi Water CEC Mwachitu said the county has water shortage and the little available is distributed as best as possible.

“There is that challenge. But most areas get the little available water which is distributed through rationing,” he said.

The executive however said he will order the pumping station at Mabirikani closed.

Mbura, who is the founder of Coast Women Power lobby, said the vendors deny poor residents water.

They are forced to buy water from bowsers at exorbitant prices.

“A 20-litre jerrycan goes for as much as Sh100 in the direst circumstances,” Mbura said.

“If the government does not act, I will act. I will lead people to burn down those water bowsers because they are the ones that make us lack water,” Mbura said.

Kimawasco technical and operations manager Emmanuel Mrinzi said water bowsers are not the cause of frequent shortage in Rabai and other parts of Kilifi.

He said pumping at Mabirikani is usually interrupted by frequent power outages.

“For the past three days there has been no power at Mazeras,” Mrinzi said.

However, Mbura disputed this saying the power problem has always been there.

In 2017, the former nominated senator led residents in closing the pumps at Mabirikani before going home with the taps.

“I stayed with the taps at my house for about two days before they came for them and there was water in our taps for the next two weeks running,” she said.

Mwachitu however said burning of water tankers or closing the taps is not the solution to the problem.

“Let me order it (Mabirikani pump station) closed,” said Mwachitu, adding that there has to be an amicable solution.

Mbura said locals are frustarted because, despite not receiving piped water, they receive monthly bills running up to Sh1,000.

Residents, she said, now live at the mercy of God who has brought Muslim volunteers who provide fresh water for free.