EACC to probe stalled Kabarnet stadium

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been asked to produce a report on the stalled multimillion Kabarnet stadium in Baringo county.

Residents say an unknown amount of money was allocated by the former county government headed by Governor Benjamin Cheboi to refurbish the stadium established in 1979.

“The work started in 2014 before suddenly stopped in 2017. We have since not got any report on how much money was allocated,” resident Hosea Biwott said.

Biwott said speculations have it that the stadium was targeted to cost Sh800 million to completion but until it stalled, a paltry Sh56m had been utilised.

He was addressing a public participation forum attended by EACC officials at the site on Monday.

“The entire project was expected to be completed by December last year but unfortunately, until now it's still left idle on the levelling stage with goats and sheep grazing on the blocks,” he said.

Foot Kenya Federation Baringo chairman Abdala Ali suspects a lot of money may have been looted from the stalled project.

“Reports say Sh23 million was already utilised in the construction of a pavilion, wash and changing room while another Sh800,000 was spent in putting up a modern gate. But none of that is seen on site apart from a single shoddy latrine,” Abdala said.

He asked Governor Stanley Kiptis to cooperate and supply EACC with the necessary information.

“The multipurpose stadium would serve as a training ground for upcoming talents and a place to hold public events but the majority of us are now forced to suspend our activities awaiting completion of the arena,” he said.

But Baringo Civic Education director Wesley Kiprop assured the public of the safety of the project's funds backing the EACC to carry on with their investigations.

“Our county government does not condone any form of corruption and looting of public resources and whoever is found culpable should be arrested," Kiprop said.

Earlier, Kiptis had alluded that the stadium had to be suspended after some individuals with genuine title deeds reemerged claiming compensation for their ancestral land.

“What could I have done myself? My hands are tied on this one unless the pending issues are solved first,” the county boss said.

