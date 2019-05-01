Create Grand Mufti job to reduce Muslim rows - Sheikh Ngao

A Grand Mufti office should be established to make final decisions on matters affecting the Muslim community in the country, Kenya National Muslim Advisory Council has said.

Kemnac wants the national office included in the imminent referendum to avoid Muslims clashing on matters such as the sighting of the moon before and after Ramadhan.

Muslim leaders, including Tourism CS Najib Balala, have been calling for such an office to help solve controversial matters that divide Muslims in the country.

“The Grand Mufti should be someone who has extensive knowledge about the Islamic religion and all its facets and denominations, and will be responsible for making final decisions about Muslim issues,” said Sheikh Juma Ngao.

He spoke to the press at the Panaroma Hotel in Mombasa on Tuesday.

Currently, Chief Kadhi takes up the mandate of issuing directives over some of the matters affecting Muslims.

However, there is a section of Muslims in the country that does not recognise him, and usually do not follow his directives.

This has resulted in clashes, especially during the start and end of the Holy Month of Ramadhan.

“That is why he is always attacked and he has nowhere to go,” the cleric said.

This year’s Holy Month is expected to start on May 6 or 7 and Sheikh Ngao has called on Muslims to avoid clashing over the sighting of the moon.

Some Muslims follow the Chief Kadhi’s direction, while others follow the Saudi Arabian calendar.

Sheikh Ngao said it is wrong for Muslims to fight and insult each other.

“If we sight the moon together, let us all fast together. If there will be any challenges, which are always there, let those who decide to follow Chief Kadhi do so and not attack those who follow the Saudi Arabians and vice versa,” he said.

The cleric said this is why it is important to create a national office for the Grand Mufti.

“He will make the final decision on all controversial matters and anyone who goes against that should be arrested and charged,” Sheikh Ngao said.

The Kemnac constitution has provision for the Mufti positions.

Sheikh Ngao said the advisory outfit will soon call a conference to start the process of appointing muftis across all the counties.

“These will be local muftis. We want a national one who will be recognised by the Government of Kenya,” he said.

Countries such as Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Egypt already have national muftis, who make final decisions on sensitive matters.