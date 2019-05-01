Bomet residents query another 'substandard' footbridge

The furore persists over Bomet footbridges with brick ramps.

Roads executive Philip Sowek has been spotted inspecting what critics call a substandard footbridge bridge a few months after he apologised for a similar footbridge.

The Kirwa footbridge at Chemagel in Sotik, which is near Governor Joyce Laboso’s backyard, has brick ramps. These have attracted questions on its standards. Critics say brick is not as safe and durable as stone.

Communication officials on Monday posted pictures of Sowek inspecting the bridge that is said to cost Sh6.4 million, attracting great criticism from social media.

Social media users asked why the county had chosen to save costs at the expense of the lives of footbridge users.

“It is our money that is being used here; we wonder why they have chosen to use bricks instead of building blocks. It simply sends a message that these people are out to eat from this project, they are not concerned about the quality of the works,” resident Joseph Kitur said.

The county has said in a press release that the bridge costs Sh2.4 million and not Sh6.4 as had been reported on social media.

Tender documents show the bridge was awarded to Geomet Company Limited on September 28 last year with the works set to take six months.

County roads engineers have also defended the move to use bricks for backfilling. They said bricks have only been used for the ramps and that additional stepped gabion was to be constructed on either side to strengthen it.

“It is a steel footbridge on reinforced concrete abutment and structurally sound for pedestrians,” the statement read.

Last year, the Sowek had to apologise and call for a fresh tendering for the Sh8.4 million Chepkositonik Bridge in Bomet East. It was retendered after residents protested, claiming its cost was excessive.

Laboso also had to visit the site where she assured residents that the bridge would be demolished and a new one built.

The bridge is, however, yet to be demolished with the roads department having retendered for a new one.

Triple Tie Investment Company which had won the tender has since been awarded another contract and is working on two other roads.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)