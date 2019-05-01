Beware of fake job advert, PSC warns Kenyans

The Public Service Commission has dissociated itself from an ongoing jobs recruitment exercise whose advert has been circulating on social media.

According to the advert, conditional offers for jobs will be made available to applicants upon payment of a non refundable fee.

"We wish to caution Kenyans against falling into the trap of unscrupulous people who have devised this scheme with the sole intention to con them," PSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Already, the Commission has received complaints of Kenyans who have been duped with the promise of what are clearly non-existent jobs."

The Public Service Commission said it does not require applicants to pay money through mobile platforms or any other methods in order to be considered for advertised job opportunities.

It said all its job advertisements are published in mainstream media and on the commission website www.publicservice.go.ke bearing clear features and contacts of the Commission.

The commission advised those seeking Public Service jobs to always check its website to confirm the validity of the adverts before engaging further.

The fake job advert had required applicants to provide their academic certificates, ID and passport size photo among other documents.

It went on to state that applicants would sit an aptitude test and be taken through training if successful.

Applicants were to pay Sh2,700 for a "medical assessment" which the cons claimed was a subsidised rate with the government paying the Sh2,7000 balance.