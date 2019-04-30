Woman's torso found dumped, cops suspect occult

Nairobi police are investigating the murders of two women, one beheaded and mutilated in what one detective called witchcraft.

“It looks like an occult activity. If it was torture, those involved wouldn’t have done all this [cutting off body parts]. The motive is beyond just murder and violence,” said a detective said speaking on condition of anonymity.

A torso was found in a bag dumped on Landhies Road opposite Shell Petrol Station near Nacico Plaza. The head was not immediately found.

The other body was found in a sack in Umoja yesterday.

Police said the first woman was probably killed elsewhere and dumped by a motorist headed to the city centre.

Nairobi police commander Philip Ndolo said homicide detectives had lifted fingerprints of the woman found in Umoja.

“It is easier to get her identity because her body had all parts. It is not easy for the torso unless we find the other body parts.”

Both bodies were taken to the City Mortuary.

The two killings happened a day after two burglars were lynched in Dandora.

They had broken into Joseph Omwenga’s house in Mowlem.

Police sources said the two attempted to attack cOmwenga, but he screamed for help and the public rescued him.

The burglars were cornered as they tried to escape and lynched. They had stolen a TV set, a flashlight and a bunch of keys.

