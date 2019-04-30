University students reject delegates voting

University students from the Lake Region Economic Bloc on Saturday dismissed a proposed law to elect their leaders through delegates.

Th Bill is fronted by House Majority Leader Aden |Duale.

More than 100 student representatives from 16 universities meeting in Kericho asked MPs to reject the Bill.

Duale who came up with the Bill in 2016 wants all universities to adopt a delegates system of voting student leaders.

At the meeting that lasted seven hours, the students said time had come when Parliament has to listen to the voices of universities so as to avert strikes that time and again rock the institutions due to lack of proper leadership.

“Just like the general elections are held once after five years with electorates and not delegates constitutionally allowed to vote in leaders of choice, the same should be allowed prevail at universities,” Kabianga University Students Organisation secretary general Otieno Milongo said.

He said it will be unconstitutional to stop universities from using the popular system of electing leaders on reasons that are aimed at silencing them through hand picked leaders.

The students appealed to governors from the region to consider allocating them funds to run their organization effectively.

“While being part and parcel of the bloc, students here could contribute immensely on revival of collapsed industries like Kisumu Cotton Mills (KICOMI) Mumias Sugar, Rift Valley Textile Mills (RIVATEX) and other vibrants industries that died 30 years ago and which were potential sources of employment when Kenya's economy was at its best,” organization chairman Peter Maina said.

With sound leadership at universities, students could help their own from poor backgrounds to pay fees.