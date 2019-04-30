RIGHT TO CHOOSE

University students reject delegates voting

They ask MPs to reject Bill fronted by Aden Duale

In Summary

• More than 100 student representatives from 16 universities meeting in Kericho ask MPs to reject Bill

• They want to vote directly for their leaders as it happens in national elections

University students from the Lake Region Economic Bloc on Saturday dismissed a proposed law to elect their leaders through delegates.

Th Bill is fronted by House Majority Leader Aden |Duale.

 More than 100 student representatives from 16 universities meeting in Kericho asked MPs to reject the Bill.

Duale who came up with the Bill in 2016 wants all universities to adopt a delegates system of voting student leaders.

At the meeting that lasted seven hours, the students said time had come when Parliament has to listen to the voices of universities so as to avert strikes that time and again rock the institutions due to lack of proper leadership.

“Just like the general elections are held once after five years with electorates and not delegates constitutionally  allowed to vote in leaders of choice, the same should be allowed  prevail at universities,” Kabianga University Students Organisation secretary general Otieno Milongo said.

He said it will be unconstitutional to stop  universities from using the popular system of electing leaders on reasons that are aimed at silencing them through hand picked leaders.

The students appealed to governors from the region to consider allocating them  funds to run their organization effectively.

“While  being part and parcel of the bloc, students here could contribute immensely on revival of collapsed industries like Kisumu Cotton Mills (KICOMI) Mumias Sugar, Rift Valley Textile Mills (RIVATEX) and other vibrants industries that died 30 years ago and which were potential sources of employment when Kenya's economy was at its best,” organization chairman Peter Maina said.

With sound leadership at universities, students could help their own from poor backgrounds to pay fees.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
30 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Man charged with defiling Form One student
    11m ago News

  2. Amending Merchant Shipping Act plot to privatise port — MPs
    11m ago News

  3. Lawyer on death row wins retrial
    11m ago News

  4. Senators recalled to debate critical revenue bills
    11m ago News

  5. Woman's torso found dumped, cops suspect occult
    11m ago News

Latest Videos