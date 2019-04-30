Uhuru silence triggers new Central parties

Njiru said the growing fears over Jubilee’s uncertain future forced leaders within the ruling party to craft an alternative political vehicle that will secure Mount Kenya’s interests.

“Owing to the challenges in Jubilee, various interested stakeholders came together and decided to go back to the drawing board. This (formation of the new party) is one of the many steps and we will be informing the people of others after a meeting to be scheduled in the next few days,” Njiru said.

The ex-PS claimed that many of the elected politicians from Mt Kenya region had already endorsed the new political outfit and are waiting for the opportune moment to jump ship.

“There are so many currently elected senators, MPs and ward representatives are in the party but have decided to be mum to avoid by-elections repercussions,” Njiru said.

In relentless political scheming ahead 2022, Kibaki’s former political machine, The Democratic Party, has also been revamped with ex-PS Irungu Nyakera as the deputy party leader.

Interestingly, Irungu recently won elections as the chairman of the influential political parties liaison committee.

The two parties, coming at a time when Ruto is also whispered to be plotting to revive his collapsed URP, have intensified the debate on President Uhuru’s succession battle.

In the middle of this month, Ruto was welcomed by a huge crowd of youths in Kiambu county. They were wearing yellow T-shirts with Ruto's face printed on them — triggering political speculations.

In a clear signal that all is not well in Jubilee, Uhuru has snubbed calls from a section of Jubilee MPs to convene a parliamentary group meeting to steady the party.

Uhuru, Ruto and their allies continue to contradict each other in public especially on the handshake and the war against corruption.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who has been seen as the face of the new TNA Party, has come out to fight off claims he is sabotaging the ruling Jubilee.

He has said the move is “justifiable and logical", saying it was a big blunder to dissolve TNA.

“There is nothing wrong with people with six million votes organising themselves. We won’t follow the route of Mwai Kibaki, Charles Njonjo and (the late) GG Kariuki who gave up the presidency in 1978 with no plan. We are, however, not blinded by raw hate and emotion like Kieleweke,” Kuria said of the new outfit.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, a key Ruto ally, said the push for a new political vehicle was an open onslaught against the progress Jubilee has made in entrenching issue-based politics.

“It is inconsequential, self-seeking and a clawback on the national integration and cohesion agenda, it falls flat on the gains realised by Jubilee party where competition was redefined from regional ethnic backgrounds to policies, programmes and agendas,” Ichung’wa said.

Ichung'wa, a key member of Ruto’s Tanga Tanga movement, said he will not subscribe to the new TNA party, saying the proponents are pursuing for “selfish deeds".

At the same time, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro said those advocating for TNA party risked losing their seats in Parliament if they continued to advocate interests of a competing political party.

“We have been sponsored by Jubilee party, I’m sure a person like Kuria knows the legal ramifications of promoting a competing political party and therefore I am not sure he would take that route,” Nyoro said.

He added, “ We folded smaller ethnic parties to form a big ideological-based political party and it would be tragic to go back to the past.”